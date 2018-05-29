A Forsyth County man was killed in a head-on collision with a transfer truck on Hwy. 106 May 23.
Vincent Hardy, 38, Cumming, died when he crossed the centerline in his Ford Ranger and struck a northbound transfer truck on Hwy. 106 near Smith Road and Willis Glenn Road around 9:50 a.m.
Coroner Julie Phillips said Hardy died at the scene. The driver of the transfer truck was not injured.
Man killed in Hwy. 106 wreck
