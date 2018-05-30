Commerce approves $32.5 million budget

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 30. 2018
The $32.5 million 2019 fiscal year budget the Commerce City Council expects to approve in June anticipates almost $2.8 million more in spending than the current budget. However, spending outside the utility departments will decrease slightly.

City manager James Wascher led the council through the proposed spending plan at the council’s May 21 meeting. The council will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. Monday and is expected to approve the budget at 6 p.m. June 18. Both meetings will be held at the Commerce Civic Center. The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.

The budget provides for no salary increases or Christmas bonuses for employees.

See the full story in the May 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
