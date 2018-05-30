Planning chair flips on Halvorsen vote

Braselton’s planning commission chairman has apparently changed his mind about his recent vote on the Halvorsen development.
Shortly after the Braselton Planning Commission voted to approve changes to the project off Hwy. 211, commission chairman Allan Slovin sent an email to the town, apparently flipping on his original vote after he received additional information.
Slovin cited to concerns: stream buffers and house/lot sizes.
He said the concept plan includes a “significant number of encroachments into the 150-foot stream buffer and the 175-foot impervious surface.”
“Although the planning director’s condition #16 states that ‘All private lots shall be located outside the required undisturbed buffer for the Mulberry River,’ it also appears to invite deviations from Braselton’s regulations: It reads ‘Any deviation from the Town of Braselton stream buffer regulations…can only be approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals.’”
He argued any approved variance to allow home construction encroachment into the stream buffers would violate state and town code.
“Violation of these codes and laws not only affects our Mulberry River downstream drinking water quality but could also subject Braselton to legal action,” he wrote.
Slovin also argued the proposed minimum lot and house sizes are significantly lower than surrounding residential areas.
That additional information — along with the stream buffer details — apparently persuaded Slovin to flip on his original decision to approve the development changes.
“Members of the Town Council, I can’t speak for the whole Planning Commission, but I do know that this additional information would have influenced their decision. It certainly did mine, and I would never have approved the application as recommended by the planning director had I had this information ahead of time,” Slovin wrote.
