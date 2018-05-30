Developers plan to construct a large warehouse in the City of Pendergrass.
River Oaks Capital Partners, LLC, plans a 622,000 sq. ft. warehouse on 79 acres off Wayne Poultry Rd. at Hwy. 129. Approximately 148 trailer storage spaces are planned at the site.
The project could be completed by the end of 2019, according to a development of regional impact application. Developers estimate the project will generate $144,000 in annual tax revenue.
It will require rezoning approval from the Pendergrass City Council.
Warehouse planned in Pendergrass
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry