Warehouse planned in Pendergrass

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, May 30. 2018
Developers plan to construct a large warehouse in the City of Pendergrass.

River Oaks Capital Partners, LLC, plans a 622,000 sq. ft. warehouse on 79 acres off Wayne Poultry Rd. at Hwy. 129. Approximately 148 trailer storage spaces are planned at the site.

The project could be completed by the end of 2019, according to a development of regional impact application. Developers estimate the project will generate $144,000 in annual tax revenue.

It will require rezoning approval from the Pendergrass City Council.
Old Website

