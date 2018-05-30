Construction is picking up on the future site of Braselton Brewing Company, which is set to open later this year.
Chip Dale — who is working to redevelop the old cotton gin on Davis St. into the brewpub — recently gave an update on the project.
Dale said most of the steelwork is complete and crews recently worked to tear up a lot of the concrete floor, since it couldn’t handle the weight of the brewpub machinery. Plumbing lines are also in and electrical work is set to begin this week.
A “brewmaster,” has been hired and the remaining hires will likely be made in late June.
Construction is set to be complete in late July. Dale hopes the brewpub will open in late August, but that’s tentative.
See the full story in the May 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Work continues on Braselton brewpub
