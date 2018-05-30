Jack Scott (05-27-18)

CORNELIA - Jack F. Scott, 79, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Mr. Scott was born on July 12, 1938, in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, the son of the late Jack S. and Rosena J. Scott. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Poston Scott; and son, Stephen Russell Scott. Mr. Scott moved to Jefferson, Ga. at the age of three months, becoming a native of Jackson County. He was a resident of Baldwin and Cornelia in Habersham County, Georgia since 1995.
Jack was a retired Area One Field Coordinator for the Office of the Governor. He also worked for Emergency Management for 28 years, was former Jackson County Civil Defense Director, and an EMT, Fireman, and Deputy Sheriff. Mr. Scott worked a combined total of 40 years in public safety. He was a United States Army Veteran having served with the 2nd Armored Division. Mr. Scott was a Life Member of Emergency Management Association, Life Member of 2nd Armored Division Association, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, member of Georgia Sheriffs' Association, member of Georgia Carry Organization, and a member of 1954 Eagle Scout Troop 158 in Jefferson, Georgia. He was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Robert Thornsbury; granddaughter, Alyssa Thornsbury; nephew, Mark Scott; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hyde and husband, Rodney and Pat Fishburne and husband, Jeff; and close friends, Barry and Linda Church, Jack and Damaris Huto, Daryl Dukes; and neighbors.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson, Ga. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard, Habersham County American Legion Post #84, Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, and Rabun County DAV Chapter #15.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest, Georgia.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the John B. Gesbocker Animal Shelter of Habersham County, P.O. Box 1442, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel, Demorest.
