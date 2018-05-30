Rev. 'Billy' Britt (05-28-17)

Reverend Dr. William Hal "Billy" Britt, 64, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018.
Rev. Britt was the son of the late William Carson and Willie Irene McClure Britt. Billy was diagnosed with and battled PSP, a Parkinsonian brain disorder, for eight years leading to his passing. His loss is truly mourned but his life is joyfully remembered by all who knew him. He was a humble, generous, loving and faithful servant of Jesus Christ, the world is truly a better place because he walked on it.
Dr. Britt graduated from Dacula High School, Shorter College (BA), Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (MBA) and Luther Rice Seminary (MDiv.).
As a young man Billy surrendered his life to vocational ministry and spent his career serving churches around the southeast. He served at Flat Rock Baptist Church (N.C.), Dykes Creek Baptist Church (Rome, Ga.), Ebenezer Baptist Church (Dacula, Ga.), Hebron Baptist Church (Dacula, Ga.), The Georgia Baptist Convention (Duluth, Ga.) and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (Hartwell, Ga.). In addition to serving local churches he served faithfully for many years as the Chaplain to the Gwinnett County Police Department, as well as an elected member of the Gwinnett County Board of Education.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Joyce Kerlin Parr Britt; sons, Jason (Nan) Britt and Ryan (Jennifer) Britt; step-sons, Scott (Deneen) Parr and Andrew (Rachelle) Parr; sisters, Marion Britt (Ralph) Allen, Peggy Britt (John J. "Jack") Greene; and nine grandchildren. Grandchildren, Jason's Children: Carson, Caleb, Claire Britt; Ryan's children: Anna Kathryn and Abigail Jo; Scott's Children: Blake and Garrett Parr, Andrew's Children: Cody and Tyler Parr. Siblings of Joyce: Ricky (Teresa) Kerlin, Pat (Jim) Robinson, Randall (Shairon) Kerlin. Billy's first wife of 22 years, Kathryn (Kathy) Maxwell Britt, (mother to Jason and Ryan) preceded him in death in 1996. Kathy's siblings: Hank (Debbie) Maxwell, Jackie (Donnie) Thomas as well as Kathy's mother, Betty Jo Maxwell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Bethlehem Church located at 548 Christmas Avenue, Highway 11 North, Bethlehem, GA. 30620. The Revs. Jason Britt, Ryan Britt, Larry Wynn, and Steve Parr will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Fence Road, Dacula, Ga.
In Iieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations go to support PSP research through CurePSP. Donations may be made online through psp.org or mailed to CarePSP, 1206 York Rd., Suite L-4, Lutherville, MK 21093.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
