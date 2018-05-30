Football: BCA players, coaches preparing for new season

With the 2018 season opener now less than three months away, Bethlehem Christian Academy football coach Lance Fendley said last week offseason preparations have gone very well to this point.
“We began our offseason program in January with our weight training and conditioning,” the coach said Friday. “We pushed our kids to the limit and had a very productive time from January through May. We have gotten bigger, stronger and faster.”
Fendley stressed that many of his players have gained weight as part of an offseason nutrition program specifically designed at getting stronger.
With the 2017-18 school year now complete, BCA players will begin the next phase of offseason work in June. Players will work Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until noon with weight training, speed camp and individual focus from coaches.
The school will also host its youth football camp June 4-6.
BCA will take the week of July 4 off before beginning official preseason practice on July 9. Players will be in shorts and helmets during this time as Fendley and his coaches have already mapped out meetings, practices and more weight training.
Practices will continue Monday through Friday in July. Fendley noted that at some point in July, practices will likely be moved to the evenings. On July 19, the Knights will take part in a 7-on-7 event at The Heritage School in Newnan.
Full contact work will begin in August during evening practice sessions. The new school year begins Aug. 7 and practices will move to the afternoons at that time.
BCA will take part in a three-school practice-jamboree session Aug. 10 at Briarwood. Piedmont Academy is also set to participate.
The 2017 regular season opener is scheduled for Aug. 17 at home against rival Loganville Christian Academy.
On the field, the 2018 version of the Knights will have plenty of new faces.
“We lost a lot of players who had been in the program for several years to graduation,” Fendley said. “We will look different from the last time we were on the field against John Milledge (in the playoffs).”
Some of the holes which need to be filled include center, outside linebacker, left tackle and defensive line.
The program does currently have 40 players, although many will be new.
“We are excited about the numbers but part of that is due to a large freshman class,” Fendley said. “As coaches we will have to get our hands dirty in teaching them and implementing our scheme. I will say this group already knows how to work hard. They are very coachable and I know we will be able to do what we need to do this summer in preparation for the new season.”
A positive sign for the 2018 season has been the progress made in the weight room.
“Any coach worth his salt will tell you it all starts with weight training,” Fendley said. “We have had players really get stronger and increase their numbers with lifts.”
Looking ahead, the BCA coach said beginning in 2019 the GISA will once again allow spring practice. Fendley has been one of the coaches leading the charge for the return of spring work.
“We will only be able to work in helmets but it is still better to have spring practice,” the coach said. “When you have it, you don’t have to feel like you have to start work immediately (after the school year). We can give the players a little time off before going to work in June.”
