BOYS' GOLF: Commerce boys close season with top-10 finish at state

The Commerce Tiger golf team finished the season last Tuesday with a ninth-place finish at the Class A Public state tournament at Double Oaks Golf Course in Commerce.
The team improved by 11 shots from day one to day two (372 to 361). That didn’t go unnoticed by head coach Matt Lund.
“We struggled on the front nine on the first day,” Lund explained, “but then after that we really played some good golf.”
Josh Campbell led the way for the Tigers, firing rounds of 82 and 81, respectively. Lund called Campbell the leader of the team and one of the “best” players he’s ever coached.
“Josh has been the heart and soul of this team for a long time,” Lund said about the newly-graduated Tiger. “He’s been the best leader that I’ve ever coached, and that’s hands down."
For the rest of this story, see the May 30 edition of The Jackson Herald.
