GOLF: Jefferson girls finish 12th at Class AAAA state tournament

An off day perhaps, but not an off year.
That was Jefferson girls’ golf coach Matt Sims’ take on the season after the Dragons placed 12th out of 20 teams in the Class AAAA tournament at Innsbruck Golf Club in Helen last week.
“While we didn’t finish where we would have liked at state, especially coming off a runner-up finish at the area tournament, we are very pleased by the way the season played out,” coach Mat Sims said. “There were a lot of positives this season.”
Caroline Martin, this year’s county and area champion, led Jefferson with a 91 at state in her final high school match. Taylor Sorrow (114) and Mikayla Simonton (119) also scored as the Dragons finished with a team round of 324. The tournament was slated for Monday and Tuesday of last week but was reduced to a one-day event after storms washed out the Tuesday round.
“It wasn’t our best day, however, the team scores overall were significantly higher,” Sims said.
On the boys' side, Jefferson’s Douglas Holloway capped his junior season with a round of 79 at the Class AAAA state tournament last Monday at Achasta Country Club in Dahlonega to finish 48th.
