OPINION: Jefferson baseball’s finest hour

Overhearing this, a resolute Gene Kranz — a NASA flight director played by Ed Harris — turns to one of the men and delivers my favorite line of the movie.
“With all due respect, sir, I believe this is going to be our finest hour.”
Jefferson baseball coach Tommy Knight could have spoken similar words to anyone who doubted his team last Wednesday.
Things had certainly gone a bit haywire for the Jefferson baseball team in the second of a best-of-three game series against Cartersville. Jefferson did some very un-Jefferson-like things in Game 2, like walking seven batters and committing five errors in a 9-3 loss.
But the Dragons responded with the program’s finest hour — or two and a half hours to be precise — in Game 3, winning 6-3 over a loaded Cartersville team in Rome to bring home a long-awaited state championship in baseball. If this spring taught us anything, it’s never bet against the 2018 Dragons with something on the line. You will lose.
Time and time again, often with reporters huddled around, Knight predicted resilience from his team whenever a loss left something in jeopardy. And he was right every time.
The Dragons bounced back from a loss to Madison County during the final week of the regular season with a win over the Red Raiders — 11-1 no less — to clinch the region title.
They answered the bell in the first round of the state playoffs, beating a plucky Chestatee team with a Kade McNally walk-off homer in a dramatic Game 3.
They never flinched after a Game 2 loss in the quarterfinals against fourth-ranked Woodward Academy, routing the War Eagles 10-5 in Game 3.
Then, with their backs against the wall in a winner-take-all Game 3 for the state title, Jefferson jumped on second-ranked Cartersville with five first-inning runs.
From this reporter’s perspective, you might as well have started engraving Jefferson’s name in metal on the state title trophy right there. That’s no disrespect to Cartersville. This was simply a Jefferson team that wasn’t to be denied.
Sure, there were some tense moments in getting to the finish line in Game 3, but nothing proved too tense for this team all year.
Patrick Hickox, the epitome of cool under fire, served up a lead-off homer in the
bottom of the seventh to soon-to-be professional baseball player Anthony Seigler, and suddenly the score was 6-3. Then, the Hurricanes ramped up the drama in Rome, putting runners on second and third with one out.
But Hickox — in a race against time with his pitch-count limit – forced a fly out to defensive virtuoso Justin Cole in centerfield and a ground out to third baseman Lane Watkins to end the game.
Jefferson’s celebration quickly consumed the infield of State Mutual Stadium. Players threw gloves aloft and tackled one another. Coaches, wound tightly for two-and-a-half hours strategizing, rushed the field with the exuberance of youth. It was a scene befitting of a long-successful baseball program that had finally scaled the mountain.
Speaking of a poignant scene, second baseman Billy Finch — as passionate a high school baseball player as I’ve ever interviewed — rushed over to Knight to give the hard-earned state-championship trophy to the man who has presided over the program for 18 seasons. But Knight quietly told Finch, no … that’s for you guys.
The rest of the evening was a mix of hugs, smiles and selfies taken between teammates — state championship medals hanging from their necks — under the setting Northwest Georgia sun.
It didn’t seem like anyone wanted to leave, and why?
For a battle tested group – one that had gutted out 10 one-run victories during the year, won an arduous region, produced three walk-off wins during the postseason and survived three Game 3s in the playoffs — the battle was now over. They were state champions. It was time to let that soak in.
Jefferson’s 2018 team will surely be celebrated for its feats of strength — its Region 8-AAAA championship, its 28 wins, its slaying of nationally-ranked Blessed Trinity in the Final Four, and, of course, the school’s first-ever state baseball title.
But its resilience will be its ultimate legacy in this writer’s opinion.
With their backs against the wall in the biggest game, the Dragons responded. And they responded with their finest hour.
Ben Munro is a reporter for The Jackson Herald.
The Jefferson baseball team enjoys a moment prior to the state championship trophy presentation last Wednesday. Photo by Ben Munro