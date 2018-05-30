Halvorsen application withdrawn

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 30. 2018
A request for a major development across from Chateau Elan has been withdrawn.

HECE, LLC, and Halvorsen Development were requesting changes to the development master plan of a planned unit development on 229 acres off Hwy. 211 behind Publix.

Developers planned to incorporate a substantial residential component to the project, which was initially planned as a large-scale commercial development. In addition to the residential units, developers planned 193, 341 s.q. ft. of retail/hotel building space and five additional commercial out-parcels.

HECE withdrew the application Wednesday, May 30.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.