A request for a major development across from Chateau Elan has been withdrawn.
HECE, LLC, and Halvorsen Development were requesting changes to the development master plan of a planned unit development on 229 acres off Hwy. 211 behind Publix.
Developers planned to incorporate a substantial residential component to the project, which was initially planned as a large-scale commercial development. In addition to the residential units, developers planned 193, 341 s.q. ft. of retail/hotel building space and five additional commercial out-parcels.
HECE withdrew the application Wednesday, May 30.
Halvorsen application withdrawn
