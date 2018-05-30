Winder council set to vote on proposed city budget Tuesday

Wednesday, May 30. 2018
The City of Winder’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019 would be an increase of about $2 million — 5.2 percent — over the FY2018 budget.
The Winder City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget during its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St. A public hearing was held last Thursday and the council could discuss the budget in more detail during its work session at 6 p.m. Monday at the Community Center.
The city’s general fund is proposed to increase from $16.26 million to $17.87 million.
Among the changes in the general fund are:
•There will be $200,000 for an assessment of real estate property within the city limits to help fund the Winder Public Library. This will be a change from recent fiscal years where the library was funded at $150,000 out of the general fund.
•The city is projecting an uptick in local-option sales tax revenues from $1.98 million to $2.17 million.
•Fire district tax revenues are forecast to be slightly down, from $1.37 million to $1.12 million.
•The city will have to pay an extra $75,000 in insurance premium tax, going from $875,000 to $950,000.
•The Winder Police Department’s budget is projected to increase from $4.65 million to $5.2 million, which includes a $108,000 increase in group insurance to $579,000 and a $75,000 increase in building maintenance.
•The Winder Fire Department’s budget is projected to increase slightly from $3.45 million to $3.64 million. That includes a $19,000 increase in building maintenance.
See more in the May 30 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
