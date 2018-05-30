Winder plans $200K assessment for library funding

City funding for the Winder Public Library will no longer come directly from the general fund, but instead through an annual special assessment of all real estate property within the city limits — a move that has several residents and staunch library advocates worried.
The Winder City Council, during a special-called meeting last Thursday, approved an ordinance that allows the city to levy the assessment and gives the mayor and council the authority to “set the amount of the annual assessment from year to year as part of and upon adoption of the annual budget.”
The assessment amount proposed for Fiscal Year 2019, which begins July 1, is $200,000.
That’s an increase over the $150,000 amount the city has funded the library the last few fiscal years. The majority of city officials contend the assessment is the most effective way to boost the city’s library contributions.
“This is a more honest, open way of telling people where (the money is) coming from,” Mayor David Maynard said.
But more than half a dozen residents expressed concerns at last week’s meeting about the assessment and the part of the ordinance that gives the mayor and council authority to set the amount from year to year.
“What’s to say that’s not going to drop down to $100,000 after the next annual assessment,” asked Kathy Ash, the city’s representative on the Barrow County Board of Library Trustees and chair of the Piedmont Regional Library System Board of Trustees. “I still don’t get why we’re not considered important enough to be a line item on this budget and why we are looking to fund it in another way rather than through the general fund each year.”
The residents spoke about the library’s wide range of benefits, including its economic impact, the resources it provides for economically-disadvantaged people and children and the number of educational resources and community programs it offers.
“When you under-invest in these public resources, people don’t want to stay here; people don’t want to build; businesses don’t want to come,” said Bethlehem resident Chalis Montgomery who ran unsuccessfully for the 10th Congressional District seat this year, finishing second in last week’s Democratic primary. “The old adage that it takes money to make money is absolutely true here.”
Councilman Jimmy Terrell, the lone member to vote against the ordinance, said the city should look at other ways to fund the library at higher levels through the general fund rather than the assessment.
“I personally think this proposed ordinance is anti-business,” Terrell said. “I think the library we have enhances our community and we need to do more for it. …We have future taxes that we’re going to have to consider and I think this is one we can do without.”
Councilman Sonny Morris, who chairs the council’s finance committee and made the motion to approve the ordinance, said funding the library through an assessment would be on par with how other area library systems like the Gwinnett County Public Library System are funded and would free up money for other areas of need in the general fund.
“The library is being paid for one way or the other,” councilman Michael Healan added. “The citizens of Winder are still paying for it out of some other funding mechanism. We don’t just get money falling through the air. Call it a tax if you want, but I think the library’s worth it.”
See more in the May 30 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Winder plans $200K assessment for library funding
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry