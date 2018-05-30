School board may retain same millage rate

Wednesday, May 30. 2018
The Barrow County Board of Education is poised to retain the school millage rate at the current 18.5 mills and approve “other funds” of about $44.3 million. The board will vote on the tentative approval for both at its Tuesday meeting.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The BOE will hold hearings on the millage rate because the school tax digest has increased and the “rollback” millage rate — the level at which revenue would be the same as the current year – is 16.421 mills. The millage rate has been 18.5 mills since FY2007.
“Is there anybody on this board who thinks we ought to lower the millage rate? Because I don’t,” vice chair Lynn Stevens said after a lengthy presentation about the tax rate.
Stevens said the school district had a per-pupil cost of $10,000 in FY2007 and “this year,” that rate is almost $9,000 per child.
She added the school district will pay an additional $4 million in health care and retirement costs for 2018-19. That expense is being required by the state, she said.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, said the millage rate hearings will be at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 21 and 5 p.m. June 28.
See more in the May 30 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
