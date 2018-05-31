'Chuck' McDonald Jr. (05-23-18)

AUBURN - Charles Henry "Chuck" McDonald, Jr. 64, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry McDonald, Sr. and Camilla Lee Watson McDonald; brother, Samuel McDonald; and sister, Bonnie Patrick. He was a 1972 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and was employed at The Stepan Company.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Miller McDonald; son, Evan McDonald both of Auburn, Ga.; siblings, Charlotte McDonald, Dawsonville, Ga., June Toms, Gainesville, Ga. and Carol Ellis, Dawsonville.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 26, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
