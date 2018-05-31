Susie Davis (05-30-18)

COMMERCE - Susie Minish Davis, 95, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
She was born on January 29, 1923, in Greene County, Ga. She was the daughter of the late David Lee Minish and Leila O'Kelly Minish and was the tenth of twelve children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. (Trell) Davis; granddaughter, Julie Ann Davis; by a young man she loved as her own son, Robert (Bob) Whatley; brothers, John D., Horace, Woodrow, Roland, and R.B. Minish; and sisters, Mae Ola Estes, Icie Page, Lessie Benton, Mildred Fitzpatrick, and Gwen Johnson.
After the death of her husband in 1960, she attended nursing school at the age of 38 and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her nursing career began with Dr. A.D. Muse and concluded many years later with Dr. Joe Griffeth and Dr. Robert Marshburn. She was known as "Dr. Susie" by many.
She was an active member of Erastus Christian Church until her health would not allow her to attend. She took great joy in singing in the choir.
Survivors include sons, Tom Davis (Barbara), Hull, and Robert Davis (Montine), Commerce; daughter, Diane McGinnis (David), Commerce; grandchildren, Durin Eberhart, Brian Davis, Russ Davis (Julie), Amy Davis Sanford and Joyce Butler, Ben Davis (Jessica), and Trelle Turner (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Sam Eberhart, Tom Eberhart, Megan Davis, Ryan Davis, Colin Davis, Wyatt Davis, Lydia Davis, Brittney Butler, and Jordan Butler; sister, Hallie Grace Fitzpatrick; and sister-in-law, Betty Brock.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 2, at Erastus Christian Church with Steve Parker, Billy Glosson and Carl Beckham officiating. Interment will follow in the Minish Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Minish Cemetery Fund, 494 Minish Cemetery Road, Commerce, GA 30530.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Susie Davis (05-30-18)
