Stanley Pruett (05-30-18)

Stanley Thad Pruett, 64, died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Pruett was preceded in death by his father, H.V. "Pee Wee" Pruett.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Carmichael Pruett; they made their home in Danielsville. Additional survivors are his children, Thad and Priscilla Pruett; mother, Janette Pruett; sisters, Cindy McCoy and Vonda Woodall; brother, Danny Pruett; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Known as Coach Pruett to many, he was employed by the Madison County School System for many years. Throughout his years at the high school, he was involved with coaching football, baseball and the rifle team. He was also a retired brick mason.
Visitation will be Friday, June 1, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Barry Black officiating. Interment will be in the Ila City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Will Anderson, Reid Anderson, Eddie Peyton, Alec Peyton, Andrew Pruett and brother-in-law, Doug Carmichael. Johnny Mathews, Jr., friend of the family, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 453, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
