George Caser (05-30-18)

RICHMOND, IN - George Alvin Casper, formerly of Marytown, Wis., passed away at Brookdale Senior Living on May 30, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 27, 1941, the son of the late Thomas and Sarah Casper in Marytown, Wis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Casper. George was a graduate of New Holstein High School in New Holstein, Wis. He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Richmond, Ind. George was in human resources at Ralston Purina in Richmond, Ind, and Johns Manville in Winder, Ga. Following retirement, he worked part-time at Lowe's in Athens, Ga. George enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed making homemade caramels and jerky for his friends and family. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and taking them for lawn mower rides.
Survivors include his two sons and their wives, Michael (Stephanie) Casper, Richmond, Ind., and Matthew (Amy) Casper, Thomasville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Samuel Casper, Richmond, Ind., William Casper and Thomas Casper, both of Thomasville, Ga.; one sister, Emelie Mitchell, Seattle, Wash.; two brothers: David (Prudy) Casper, Plymouth, Wis. and Tom (Laura) Casper, Elkart Lake, Wis.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living.
George's wishes were to be reunited with his loving wife, Susan Casper, in New Holstein, Wish. His family will celebrate his life with a private memorial service.
Community Family Funeral Home in Richmond, Ind. has been entrusted with arrangements.
