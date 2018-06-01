COMMERCE - Juanita LaRose Brown, 87, died Thursday, May 31, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Brown was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Perry and Rosa Lee Edwards Webb. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce and she was retired from Alltel. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Grady Brown.
Survivors include her son, Dusty Brown, Dalton; daughter, Connie Brown, Commerce; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 2, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Kelsey Stillwell officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Juanita Brown (05-31-18)
