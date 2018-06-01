Bridges: A new football season inches closer

One of the signs I always use to let me know football season is drawing near is the arrival of the preseason magazines.
For about three weeks, I have looked at the newsstand and hoped to see a preseason magazine on display. It finally happened last week and I grabbed a copy of “Street & Smith’s College Football Preview” for 2018. It was almost like finding gold.
Magazines of these types are great for football-starved junkies who have been going through withdrawals for months. This edition has previews on all 255 Division I teams, plus previews of the upcoming season for FCB, Division II, Division III, JUCO and the NAIA.
There are plenty of interesting lists, including “Top 7 First-Year Coaches,” “5 Coaches on the Hot Seat” and “Top 5 Impact Freshmen.”
A well-written feature about paying assistant coaches millions of dollars to keep them from taking head coaching stints at smaller schools was also a good read.
Not surprisingly, the magazine listed Alabama as its preseason No. 1 team for 2018. It’s always best to name the defending national champion as the No. 1 team for the new season. Until someone proves otherwise, the team in question should be at the top.
Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Washington, Miami, Michigan and Penn State rounded out the Top 10.
One team which was not in the top 25 (you can buy the magazine yourself for the complete list) was Florida. While the 2018 Gators should not have been included in the preseason ranking, it should be noted that coach Dan Mullen will have this program back in the sun within a couple of years.
Mullen did a solid job at Mississippi State making the Bulldogs relevant in the toughest division in college football. There are many similarities to Mullen becoming head coach at Florida to when Urban Meyer took the job in 2005. Mullen was Meyer’s offensive coordinator at the time.
As for Georgia, it will be interesting to see how the season unfolds and if the Bulldogs can continue the success enjoyed this past season. Returning to the big stage (the playoffs) is never guaranteed for anyone but Alabama at this point. One long-time Atlanta-based sports writer has the Bulldogs going undefeated in the regular season.
Street & Smith actually predicts UGA and Alabama will meet in one of the semifinal games in the 2018 playoffs, but that certainly remains to be seen.
Hopefully within a few years, the college football playoff system (at the FBS level) will be expanded. A minimum of 16 schools would certainly help the process. Please don’t say it’s impossible as an extended playoff system has been in place for years at the other levels of college football.
Similar to the NCAA basketball tournament, this would give the underdog, upstart programs a chance to take part. In fact, that’s what makes the NCAA hoops tournament so special. You have upsets every year and that would happen as well in football.
If the playoff format had been 16 teams this past season, then I would not have been surprised if Central Florida made it to the third round.
One thing we do know is that it will be great watching it all unfold again this year. The recruiting classes are signed, spring practice is behind us and now the preseason magazines are arriving. The greatest time of the year on the sports calendar is getting closer each day.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
