Nancy Patrick (05-28-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, June 3. 2018
COLBERT - Nancy Louise Patrick, 71, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018.

She was the daughter of the late Frank B. and Mary Louise Cheatham and the wife of the late James Clinton Patrick, Sr. Mrs. Patrick was preceded in death by her step mother, Betty Cheatham.

Survivors include children, Christine (Christopher) Caudell, Ronnie Patrick, Donnie Patrick, James Clinton Patrick Jr, David (Laura) Patrick and Sherry Ann Lavender; brother, Robert (Brenda) Cheatham; uncle, Jimmy Burgess; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Monday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Colbert Cemetery with the Rev. Gerald Scoggins officiating.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.