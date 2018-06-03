COLBERT - Nancy Louise Patrick, 71, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Frank B. and Mary Louise Cheatham and the wife of the late James Clinton Patrick, Sr. Mrs. Patrick was preceded in death by her step mother, Betty Cheatham.
Survivors include children, Christine (Christopher) Caudell, Ronnie Patrick, Donnie Patrick, James Clinton Patrick Jr, David (Laura) Patrick and Sherry Ann Lavender; brother, Robert (Brenda) Cheatham; uncle, Jimmy Burgess; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Monday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Colbert Cemetery with the Rev. Gerald Scoggins officiating.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Nancy Patrick (05-28-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry