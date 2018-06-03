ALTO - Boyce "Bugs" Martin, 77, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Mr. Martin was born June 19, 1940, in Banks County, the son of the late Vance and Susie Mae Martin. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Lee Martin; and three brothers, Broadus Martin, Roy Martin, and Brannon Martin. Mr. Martin was a member of Alto Baptist Church. He was self employed mechanic for many years and he worked with McDonald Chevrolet.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Chastain Martin; Alto; daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Brent Dalton, Baldwin; two grandchildren, Amanda Wilbanks and husband, Alex, Gainesville, and Blake Dalton and wife, Lauren, Buford; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Dalton Wilbanks.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 2, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Revs. Raymond Payne and Frank Sailers officiating. Interment was in Yonah Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Alto Baptist Church, P.O. Box 289, Alto, Georgia 30510.
Arrangements were in care of Whitfield Funeral Home in Baldwin.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting our website at www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
'Bugs' Martin (05-31-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry