Hugh Wilson (06-01-18)

COMMERCE - Hugh Mitchell Wilson, 78, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at Kindred Hospice.
Mr. Wilson was born in Homer, the son of the late Hugh Lee and Donnie Mae Cain Wilson. He was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church and was retired from Overnite Transportation.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Poole Wilson, Commerce; sons, Britt Wilson and Brian Wilson, both of Commerce; brothers, Alton Wilson, Dallas, and Donald Wilson, Gillsville; sisters, Suzanne Wilson, Athens, and Barbara Childs, Asheboro, N.C.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, June 4, at Nicholson Baptist Church with the Revs. Vaughn Howington and Stacey Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
