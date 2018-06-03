Hugh Wilson (06-01-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, June 3. 2018
COMMERCE - Hugh Mitchell Wilson, 78, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at Kindred Hospice.

Mr. Wilson was born in Homer, the son of the late Hugh Lee and Donnie Mae Cain Wilson. He was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church and was retired from Overnite Transportation.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Poole Wilson, Commerce; sons, Britt Wilson and Brian Wilson, both of Commerce; brothers, Alton Wilson, Dallas, and Donald Wilson, Gillsville; sisters, Suzanne Wilson, Athens, and Barbara Childs, Asheboro, N.C.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, June 4, at Nicholson Baptist Church with the Revs. Vaughn Howington and Stacey Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.