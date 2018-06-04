MCHS seniors earn over $1.3 million in scholarships

Madison County seniors earned over $1.3 million in scholarships this year.
That fact drew applause from the large graduation crowd at the Classic Center May 25.
Numerous students were also recognized at the recent high school honors night.
Here’s a recap of those awards:
UNDERCLASSMEN SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
Junior Phi Kapp Phi Scholar – Madison Lovelace; Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award (HOBY) – McKenna Coile; French National Exam Honorable Mention – Caroline Beach; UGA Certificate of Merit (top five percent of Junior class) – Jessica Adams, Bailey Bozarth, Savannah Butler, Clayton Christian, Savannah Griffeth, Karen Hernandez-Flores, Journey Gurley, Madison Lovelace, Wendy Qui, Meredith Spradlin, Breanna Strickland, Ivana Ton-Nu, Logan Trossevin, Sarah Tyson, Johnson Vu and Trudy Ward; Governors Honors Program Semi-finalists – Wendy Qui (mathematics) and Madison Lovelace (visual arts); Governor’s Honors Finalist – Erin Temple; 11th Grade Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizenship Award – Traveon Latimore.
SENIOR SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
Wendy’s High School Heisman – Emily Bartett and David Qui; DAR Good Citizenship Award – Addie Haynes; Phi Kappa Phi Scholar – Eli Woodyard; National Merit Scholarship Finalist – Eli Woodyard; STAR student – Eli Woodyard; STAR teacher – Dr. Elmer Clark; Broad River College and Career Academy’s Early College Program Honor Cord – Ashley Berryman, Nolan Brooks, Jacob Carter, Lindsay Collins, Jared Dobbs, Ridge Glenn, Sydney Graham, Holley Haynes, Mary Kate Pass, Mallory Smith, Jonathan Varghese and Eli Woodyard.
DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS
English – Bo Carey (English award), Bo Carey (Journalism), Levi Rafal (World Language)l Math – Eli Woodyard; Science – Naomi Herring; Social Studies – David Qui; Visual Arts – Alden Loftis; Chorus – Seirra Shirley; Drama – Autumn Foster; Physical Education – Logan Brown; Student Services – Corinthea McMeans-Hicks (Student Services); Phillip Gearing (Academic Preparation); Blake Smith (Community-Based Instruction) and Clucky Nguyen (Exceptional Friend Service Award).
CAREER TECHNICAL AND AG EDUCATION DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS
Business Education – Kalei Guest; Construction – Will Finley; Culinary Arts – Brittney Hanson; Early Childhood Education – Alison Bond; Work-Based Learning – Jerry Fields; Architectural Drawing and Design – Jay Ivey; Audio, Visual, Technology and Film – Jeremy Evans; Agriculture – Devin Kenner and Healthcare – Brittany Chatham.
SCHOLARSHIP PRESENTATIONS
Miriam Tiller Scholarship – Alexis Gantt ($500); Zeta Phi Beta-Eta Omega Zeta Chapter Miriam Tiller Book Scholarship – Jeremy Evans ($250); Madison County Retired Educators – Mallory Smith and Baylee Roberts ($1,000 each); American Red Cross Scholarship – Ashley Berryman ($500) and Emily Bartlett ($250); National Honor Society Scholarship – Parker Minish ($250); Bryan Roach Overcomer Scholarship – Naomi Cowart and Jay Ivey ($300 each); Madison County Young Farmers’ Association Scholarship – Jay Ivey and Heather Saye ($500 each); Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship – Jay Ivey ($1,000); FFA Alumni Scholarship – Jay Ivey and Heather Saye ($500 each); Double L Farms – Jay Ivey ($1,000); Madison County Rotary Club – Holley Haynes, Anna Narvaez, Mary Kate Pass and Baylee Roberts ($1,000 each); Madison County Pilot Club Anchor Scholarship – Mary Kate Pass ($500); Class of 1997 Memorial – Alden Loftis and Hayleigh Turner ($500 each); Vine and Branches Sunday School Class – Elena Hix Edgmon Memorial Scholarship – Shelby Gerrin ($1,000), Mary McCannon Memorial Scholarship – Shelby Gerrin ($1,000), Keith Cowne Memorial Scholarship – Emily Bartlett ($1,000), Keith Cowne Rotarian Literacy Scholarship –Baylee Roberts ($1,500), Woodmen of the World Focus Forward Scholarship – Naomi Cowart ($500), Boy Scouts of America – Peter Faulkner ($1,000); Colt Cash for College – Adam Jackson ($500); Ila Gator Scholarship – Emma Kam Bennett, Maddy Carr, Serenity Cowart and Heather Saye ($1,000 each); Colbert Elementary – Parker Minish and Mary Kate Pass ($600 each); Husky Advantage Scholarship – Eli Woodyard ($1,500), Joss Sandres ($1,000), Peter Faulkner ($750) and Hayleigh Turner ($750); Comer Elementary Gholston Scholarship ($1,000 each) – Trey Bales, Colt Doster, Alexis Gantt, Sydney Graham, Graci Hallenbeck, Naomi Herring, Alden Loftis, David Qui, Baylee Roberts and Mallory Smith; Madison County Employee Sponsored Scholarships ($125 each) – Emily Bartlett, Emma Kam Bennett, Ashley Berryman, Savannah Bird, Maddy Carr, Serenity Cowart, Megan Davis, Jared Dobbs, Colt Doster, Karissa Embry, Ethan Frank, Alexis Gantt, Shelby Gerrin, Ridge Glenn, Joe Gordon, Sydney Graham, Graci Hallenbeck, Naomi Herring, Jay Ivey, Adam Jackson, Triston Jones, Alden Loftis, Parker Minish, Mary Kate Poss, David Qui, Levi Rafal, Baylee Roberts, Josse Sandres, Mallory Smith, Vannah Strozier, Zharia Ware and Eli Woodyard; US Marine Awards – Cruz Albarran, Devin Kenner and Michael Phillips; Marine Corps Athletic Excellence Award - Jackson Bailey and Emily Bartlett; Marine Corps Academic Excellence Award - Elijah Woodyard and Marine Corps Musical Excellence Award - Zachary Patton.
COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP PRESENTATIONS
Piedmont Presidential Scholarship ($56,000) – Shelby Gerrin, Naomi Cowart and Sydney Graham; Piedmont Dean’s Scholarship ($52,000) – Libby Thornton; University of North GA grant - Bo Carey ($2,500) and UNG Leadership Scholarship – Savannah Bird ($2,000); Young Harris College Miller Match Scholarship ($60,000) - Brittany Chatham and Kaylynn Mathis; Young Harris Fine Arts Scholarship ($72,000) – Merry Skelton; Young Harris Scholars Day Scholarship ($8,000) – Brittnay Chatham.
LOCAL SCHOLARSHIPS AND AWARDS
Athens Area Human Relations Scholarship – Guadalupe Arroyo ($1,000); Jere Ayers Memorial Scholarship – Ethan Frank ($1,000); Gholston and Gloria Kidd Memorial Scholarship – Parker Minish ($1,000); Charles Black Construction Scholarship ($1,000 each) – Guadalupe Arroyo, Graci Hallenbeck and Serenity Cowart; Seagraves’ Sister Scholarship in Honor of Jim Perkins ($1,000 each) – Emma Kam Bennett, Emily Bartlett, Colt Doster, Joe Gordon, Alden Loftis, David Qui, Vannah Strozier and Eli Woodyard.
ATHLETIC, FINE ARTS AND ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIPS
GA Southwestern State University Wheatley Scholarship ($6,000) – Adam Jackson; South GA State baseball scholarship ($25,000) – Chris Lukas; Southern Union State Community College baseball scholarship (amount to be determined) – Logan Brown; Southern Union State Community College baseball scholarship (amount TBD) – Josh Cotton; Mercer University Athletic Scholarship, University Scholarship, Scholarship for Engineering Education and Academic Merit Scholarship (grand total of $230,000) – Holton McGaha; Emmanuel College Pinnacle Academic Scholarship for basketball ($16,000) – Jackson Bailey; Emmanuel College soccer scholarship (amount TBD) – Parker Minish; LaGrange College Tower Scholarship (football) and LaGrange Grant ($67,640 grand total) – Tremarris Haynes; Oglethorpe University Presidential Scholarship ($80,000) – Graci Hallenbeck; University of SC Aiken ($42,800) – Vannah Strozier; Brenau University Trustee Scholarship ($29,400) – Guadalupe Arroyo; UGA Baldwin Scholarship ($8,000) – Eli Woodyard and UGA Annexstad Family Foundation, Georgia Access Award, Halliburton and Fargason, Domino’s FFA scholarship and Early Start Success Scholarship ($42,406 grand total) – Jay Ivey.
TOP RANKED STUDENT AWARDS
Salutatorian (second-ranked student) – Emma Kam Bennett
Valedictorian (first-ranked student) – Eli Woodyard
