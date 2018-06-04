County gov’t plans for power plant

A renewable-energy power plant is scheduled to open June 1, 2019 at the site of the old Trus Joist wood plant off Hwy. 72 in Colbert. But the plans include considerable work and financial commitment from the county government. And the construction deadline may be delayed if current negotiations between local leaders and the company aren’t wrapped up soon.
The industrial development authority (IDA) is working on a “memorandum of understanding” on exactly what is expected from the IDA and Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), which plans to burn wood to supply electricity to Georgia Power. If GRP fails to open by June 1, 2019, it could lose the contract or face fines.
The plant needs roughly 1.2 million gallons of water per day, which Madison County can’t currently supply. But Madison County has secured a state loan to cover the cost of the $4.1 million extension of a 12-inch line from the Elbert County line to the planned Colbert facility, where an estimated 80 trucks a day will bring wood to be burned. No rezoning for the plant was necessary, because it is located at the site of the old Trus Joist wood plant, which was already zoned industrial.
County officials estimate $1 million in annual tax revenue from the power plant and revenue from water sales to the plant. The City of Elberton will sell water to the IDA, which will then sell it to GRP at a higher rate.
GRP has been eager to see the water line construction get underway, offering to loan the county money to get going. But IDA attorney Victor Johnson told authority members recently that the company doesn’t want to loan money to the county and also sign a “surety bond” to guarantee that the county gets paid back for its water line investment if GRP fails to uphold its side of the deal. Johnson said the project won’t get done unless the company can guarantee that the county won’t be on the hook for infrastructure costs if the plant falls through.
Meanwhile, the IDA has guaranteed a rate of $3.50 per thousand gallons for any water user purchasing a monthly average of 500,000 gallons or more per day. If GRP dips below that average, it will be charged $6 per 1,000 gallons. GRP wants the IDA to lower the minimum required usage to 400,000. But Johnson said that won’t work for the IDA financially and the group didn’t budge on the 500,000.
While negotiations with GRP over the water contract continue, the industrial authority and county commissioners are moving forward with a plan to refinance a large portion of the IDA’s roughly $9.8 million in debt, which will help the IDA manage the power plant project and other endeavors. Both groups discussed the refinancing at their meetings May 21. The IDA loans were taken over the past 15 years for a variety of water line projects.
The refinancing plan packages eight of the IDA’s 12 outstanding debts into one and sets a flat yearly payment over 20 years. That payment will be roughly $540,000, down from $800,000 now. The catch is that the costs are spread out over a longer period of time and the higher payment seen now would eventually dwindle, so that in later years, under the current arrangement, the annual debt costs would be lower than the annual payment through refinancing. And the overall total debt bill will be $200,000 more under refinancing. However, the refinancing plan frees up more cash in the next few years, about $260,000 over the next year. The idea is that a dollar now is worth more than a dollar in 20 years after inflation. And those supporting refinancing say the improved cash flow will allow the industrial authority to focus on bringing business to the county. The IDA has been hamstrung by the debt over the past few years and done very little.
“This frees up cash flow to get more businesses,” said commissioner Lee Allen.
Allen, commissioner Theresa Bettis and BOC chairman John Scarborough voted for an intergovernmental agreement between the IDA and BOC on a refinancing plan, while commissioners John Pethel and Jim Escoe voted against it. Escoe noted that the cost will be greater in the long run and he said the IDA ran up a lot of debt outside of the BOC’s control.
“We have no control, no authority; now they want us to take responsibility for this,” said Escoe.
The refinancing includes the issuance of bonds, which will generate the cash flow. And the commissioners are the financial guarantor on the bonds, not the IDA, since the county has a better credit rating than the IDA.
Pethel asked Scarborough what happens if the IDA defaults on debt payments. Scarborough said it would be the county’s responsibility. Pethel noted that this means it would fall on the taxpayers.
“If this is approved and for some reason the IDA defaults, this will be the taxpayers’ obligation, right?” Pethel asked.
Scarborough said yes, but he added that’s true with or without the refinancing. The county is ultimately responsible if the IDA fails to pay its debts.
The IDA members serve at the pleasure of the BOC. And years ago, the BOC put all infrastructure decisions into the hands of the industrial authority.
County attorney Mike Pruett suggested that linking the two entities in a closer financial arrangement might prove a healthy endeavor. No major financing projects will go forward with the IDA without the BOC approval. And the IDA’s previous decisions on water lines are, in essence, a zoning map for growth. So, it makes sense for the BOC, which is charged with overseeing county growth, to have more input, he said.
Both groups met May 31 to finalize bond arrangements for the refinancing plan. The BOC voted 3-1 to consolidate eight IDA GEFA loans at an interest rate of 3.08 percent. Commissioners Bettis, Allen and Tripp Strickland voted "Yes." Escoe voted "No." Pethel was not at the May 31 meeting. A hearing on the bonds is set for June 6 at 9:30 a.m. in the county government complex.
