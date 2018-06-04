Madison County Rotary Club reaches another ramp-building milestone

When he served in the Army in the Korean War, James Wentzel was the man fellow soldiers went to see if they really needed something. He had a knack for tracking down supplies that were in demand.
“If they couldn’t get something, well, it showed up,” he said.
That skill carried over into post-war life as he worked in the Civil Service in Athens as an administrative supply technician. But he also went beyond the military in trying to make good things happen for people. He scouted yard sales for toys, medical supplies and school supplies — anything he could get on the cheap that might actually help someone else.
Wentzel felt the tables turn May 19 at his home off Hwy. 72 in Colbert as a large group of men and women in great T-shirts worked with assembly-line efficiency to construct a handicap ramp for Wentzel, who is 85 and has trouble walking.
“It surprised me,” said Wentzel of the Rotary members building a ramp for him. “I’m used to the doing, not the receiving.”
He describes his gifts to others as “always an indefinite loan to someone who needs it for however long they need it.”
But Wentzel was thankful to receive a gift, too, and he fully understands the joy Rotary members find in helping others. In fact, Wentzel said he has four wheelchairs that he’s trying to get to people in need.
“If you know of someone, let me know,” he said.
The ramp for Wentzel marked yet another milestone — the 700th — for the Madison County civic organization that has drawn the attention of many across the South for its long-standing ramp-building program.
Rotary president Josh Chandler was somewhat emotional as he addressed all the Rotary members and volunteers who stood on the freshly built ramp for a grip-and-grin photo. He talked about how Jerry Bonds and Roy Gandy started the ramp program in 1995, while in their 60s. Since then, the Rotary has constructed over 2.5 miles of ramps with Bonds and Gandy leading the way.
“I’m so amazed by what you started,” said Chandler to Bonds and Gandy. “It shows that you can start something that really makes a difference for others in a late stage in life.”
Wentzel’s daughter, Victoria, also thanked the Rotary crew.
“This will have a huge impact in our lives and dad’s life,” she said.
As the Rotary members sped through their construction work earlier in the morning, Wentzel sat at a table inside eating a donut and talking about his life. He said was one of “about a dozen” kids born to James W. and Maude Wentzel in Minnesota. He said he owes his life to a milkman, who saved him from frostbite. As a toddler, Wentzel wandered out of his house in a diaper and waited at the curb for Santa Claus on a bitter Minnesota winter morning. The milkman found him and took him inside.
After serving in the military and with the Civil Service, Wentzel and his wife, June Marie Clausen, traveled the country for years in a camper, going all over North America, staying in state parks and joining “Coast to Coast,” a camping group. Wentzel said his wife was a nice “South Dakota farm girl,” who was friendly and “smile a lot.” He met her when he was in basic training in Fort Carson, Colorado and she had a job doing laundry.
“A friend of mine had a date, and he said she had a friend from South Dakota,” said Wentzel. The friend and his date didn’t stay together, but James and June were a couple for over five decades. “I couldn’t have asked for a better woman,”
June passed away in 2008 after 52 years of marriage. They had three children: Victoria, James Jay and Kenneth Michael. They had one grandchild, Jeremy Chapman, who has four children of his own: Kayla, Skylar, Bearet and Summer.
Wentzel lived for decades in Watkinsville, then moved to Madison County about a year ago with Victoria after his mobility worsened. When asked for a nice memory, he remembers his daughter’s infancy. He and his wife sat in a car in Belgium with their daughter, getting ready to go into the World’s Fair. But Victoria needed to eat. He remembers how they sat and pushed the cigarette lighter in, before holding the orange heat to the glass bottle to warm the milk.
Wentzel said his “feet aren’t doing what they’re told” these days, but he said he doesn’t like to complain. When anyone asks how he’s doing, he has a prepared answer: “Fantastic.” He said that’s his word.
Wentzel was then summoned to make his way to the ramp. It needed a test run.
