A man reportedly shoplifted several steaks from Ingles on May 26 by placing the steaks in his pants and running from the store around 5 p.m.
The man’s companion also reported that the suspect stole her car, a white 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, when he made his escape. The woman identified the man and said she had only known him “a day or two.” Cpl. Austin Dean reviewed the store’s security tape which showed the white male wearing a black polo shirt, khaki pants and a black baseball cap enter the store around 4:36 p.m. and go to the meat department to view the steaks. The man then left the department and returned with a buggy and began placing four to five packs of steaks in it before the camera lost visual of him as he moved away. The male is then seen running from the store with the manager in pursuit.
Dean recognized the suspect and retrieved a picture of him, which the manager and the woman both identified as the suspect.
The woman said she had picked him up in a camper behind a Mexican restaurant in Clarke County and brought him to the store to buy some Goody’s Powsers and gave him $6 to make the purchase. She said he came back a few minutes later and got into the passenger seat, urging her to “hurry, hurry” and “go go” and locked her car doors. She said she was frightened and got out of the running vehicle. At that point, the suspect reportedly climbed over the console and took off in the car. The car was later located at the camper behind the restaurant by two Madison County deputies. The suspect could not be located. Both the store manager and the woman said they wished to prosecute.
Man stuffs steaks in pants, runs from Ingles
