Ernest Gentry (06-02-18)

WINDER - Ernest Paul Gentry, 80, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018, at his residence following an extended illness.
Born in Scottsdale, Ariz. and raised in Sylacauga, Ala., he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Marie Bowen Gentry; and his parents, Paul Ernest and Ruth Seale Gentry. Mr. Gentry was a United States Navy Veteran and was of the Baptist Denomination. He was a retired driver for Yellow Freight Systems. Active in the Masonic Organizations, Mr. Gentry was a member of Auburn Masonic Lodge # 230, F. & A. M., where he served as lodge secretary for several years. He was also an active member of The Barrow-Jackson Masonic Day Light Lodge, and also The Scottish Rite, and The York Masonic Organizations, K. C. C. H. and Joe Clark College. Mr. Gentry was a 33rd degree Mason.
Survivors include children, Daniel (Cathy) Gentry, Kenny (Kathy) Gentry and Tracy Gentry; and granddaughter, Daniele Marie Gentry.
The Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A Masonic Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, June 6, at 2 p.m. at the Cemetery of the First Baptist Church of Dacula, Ga.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Georgia Children's Home Endowment Fund, C/O Mike Kessler, 3592 Woodstream Circle, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319.
