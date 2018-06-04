WINDER - Quenton Mote, 81, entered eternity Friday, June 1, 2018, at his residence.
He was born May 1, 1937, the son of the late Charlie Levi and Pearl Loggins Mote. Mr. Mote was a retired poultry farmer and had resided in Barrow County for most of his life. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Winder.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Eubanks Mote; children, Alice Boldin, Anita Boldin and Robert Mote, all of Winder; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Herman Mote, Winder, Danny Mote, Dacula, and Joyce Binnion, Texas.
A Funeral Service was held Sunday, June 3, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastors Larry Youngblood, Ryan Swafford and L. P. Puckett officiating. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Quenton Mote (06-01-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry