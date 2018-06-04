Thomas Lowery Sr. (05-28-18)

COMER - Thomas Edward Lowery, Sr., 81, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mr. Lowery was born in Seneca, S.C. on February 5, 1937, the son of Henry Grady Lowery and Ophelia Crooks Lowery. Edward left home at a young age to be a merchant marine that gave him the opportunity to travel the world and study other cultures, which gave him an education beyond what could be learned in a classroom. After retiring from Clemson University where he was a roofer, his greatest joy was being able to help friends when possible of which he had many. Edward found great joy in gospel singings as recreation. He was preceded in death by three sons, Thomas Edward Lowery, Jr., Melvin Edward Lowery and Kenneth Randall Lowery.
Survivors include a son, David Lee Lowery, Colbert; daughter-in-law, Shirley Lowery; brother, Joe Lowery and his wife Dr. Evelyn Schwab, West Palm Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Virginia Higgins, Kerrville, Texas, Sharon Nunnery and her husband Michael, West Union, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Zebulon Baptist Church in Toccoa, Ga. at 1083 W. Currahee St., Toccoa, GA 30577.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is assisting the family.
