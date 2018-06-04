James Chandler Sr. (06-03-18)

Monday, June 4. 2018
COMMERCE - James Jackson Chandler, Sr., 81, died Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Northridge Health and Rehab.

Mr. Chandler was born in Commerce, the son of the late Walter and Nora Hawks Chandler. He was retired as a poultry and cattle farmer. Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by his wife, June Odom Chandler; daughter, Malinda Chandler; and brother, Cecil Chandler.

Survivors include a son, James Chandler, Jr., Commerce; brothers, Donald Chandler (Faye), Hull, and Darce Chandler (Phyllis), Commerce; sisters, Shirley Fraser, Gainesville, and Chariase Hardman (Junior), Nicholson; and special friend, Mary Williams, Commerce.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Terry James and Bill Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
