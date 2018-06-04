Harold Hamlin (06-03-18)

AUBURN - Harold Hamlin, 79, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.
A native of Huntington, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, George and Della Massie Hamlin; twin brother, Carroll Hamlin; and siblings, George Hamlin, Elmer Hamlin, Alford Hamlin, Joel Hamlin and Ruth Turner. Mr. Hamlin was a retired upholsterer.
Survivors include his wife, Billie J. Hamlin; daughter, Connie Christian; grandchildren, Candice Wolfe, Clarissa Gilliam and Cailyn Christian; great-grandchildren, Robert Wolfe, David Wolfe, Ronin Gilliam, Colin Gilliam and Trevor Christian; and brother, John Hamlin.
The Family will receive visitors Friday, June 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
