AUBURN - Larry Dean Knight, 72, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.
He was a carpenter for many years in Gwinnett County and member of Ewing Chapel Baptist Church. Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Regina Hight Knight; parents, Belvie and Cassie Givens Knight, and brothers, James Knight, and Hugh Dorsey Knight.
Survivors include a son, William Larry Knight, Winder; daughters, Sharon Friend, Winder, and Annette Manis, Auburn; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Merlin Knight, Winder; sisters, Judy Glass, Winder, and Kathleen Trusty, Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
No Formal Services will be held at this time.
Byrd and Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Larry Knight (06-03-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry