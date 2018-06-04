Larry Knight (06-03-18)

Monday, June 4. 2018
AUBURN - Larry Dean Knight, 72, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.

He was a carpenter for many years in Gwinnett County and member of Ewing Chapel Baptist Church. Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Regina Hight Knight; parents, Belvie and Cassie Givens Knight, and brothers, James Knight, and Hugh Dorsey Knight.

Survivors include a son, William Larry Knight, Winder; daughters, Sharon Friend, Winder, and Annette Manis, Auburn; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Merlin Knight, Winder; sisters, Judy Glass, Winder, and Kathleen Trusty, Winder; and several nieces and nephews.

No Formal Services will be held at this time.

Byrd and Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, is in charge of the arrangements.

