Carlton McAlvin (06-01-18)

HOSCHTON - Carlton C. McAlvin, 86, who formerly resided in Morrow and in Stockbridge, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Be the heavenly Father knows that Carl's rest has to be filled with doing-making music and dancing; telling stories and being convivial; giving directions and instructing; seeking ways to be helpful and finding them.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Dorothea Whitaker McAlvin (Dot); daughters, Libby Farmer and her husband, Byron; Katy Harlow and her husband, Jerry; Maggie Randall and her husband, Craig; and by eight grandchildren-Olivia, Casey, and Sadie Harlow; Jack, Eddie, Rebecca, and Tommy Randall; and Elaina Farmer.
Carl is a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War period and a graduate of Georgia Southwestern, Georgia State, and John Marshall Universities. His career was in property acquisitions and management, first at City of Atlanta, then at Marta and at Oglethorpe Power. He was a member emeritus of the Georgia Bar Association and a former member of the International Right of Way Association.
At the time of his death Carl was a member of Winder First United Methodist Church. For almost 40 years prior he was active in Morrow FUMC having served as chair of the council on Ministries and the Evangelism Committee briefly as Sunday School Superintendent.
In the nineties, Carl was a member of Forest Park Civitan Club, serving one term as president. He was an early board member of the Southern Bluegrass Association. Carl's passion was bluegrass music, and he was a regular at jam sessions at Cedar Grove (in Fairburn) and at Williamson (near Griffin). He enjoyed penning verses in the bluegrass gospel tradition, including one, never performed, found in his notebook titled "I'm Trading my Cabin for a Mansion." May he dwell happily there forevermore.
Carl's last years were tormented by progressive dementia. Even then he found great joy among friends at Jackson County Senior Center in Jefferson. For the past eight months he was a resident at Bentley Assisted Living in Jefferson, where he died while under the care of Bridgeway Hospice. The family is appreciative of the loving, supportive care at Bentley.
Memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at Winder First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Haney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.
Lawson Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
