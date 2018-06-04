WINDER -- Dot Haymon Smith, 92, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.
She was a member of Chapel Christian Church. Dot along with D S and B-Bomb were co-founders of Smith Funeral Home. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, John Arnold and Agnes Pierce Haymon; her husband, D S Smith; a granddaughter, Missy Thomason; and two brothers, Charles and Harold Haymon.
Survivors include a son, B-Bomb Smith (Karen), Winder; two daughters, Pat Thomason, Winder, and Connie Wehunt (Roger), Winder; sister, Syble Brock, Winder; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Barrow Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Jim Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Chapel Christian Church, 776 Chapel Church Rd., Winder GA 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Dot Smith (06-03-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry