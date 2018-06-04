Connie Watkins (06-03-18)

WINDER - Connie Lowry Watkins, 83, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.
She was a native of Okeechobee, Fla. Connie retired as a nurse with many years dedicated to caring for her patients with St. Mary's Home Healthcare. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Allen and Viola May Keen Lowry; her husband of 40 years, JL Watkins; a daughter, Dana Wade; three brothers, Jack, Douglas and Bobby Lowry; and two sisters, Minnie Lea Padgett and Bessie Wise.
Survivors include two daughters, Ada Czajkowski, Statham, and Kim Eaton, Ocala, Fla.; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service was held Monday, June 4, at Statham Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Connie's honor to Bridgeway Hospice.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
