COMMERCE - Arthur Odell Duncan, 87, died Monday, June 4, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
He was born in Danielsville, the son of the late Pascal and Wilda Chandler Duncan. Mr. Duncan was a member of Harmony Christian Church and was the owner of Duncan Trucking for over 40 years. Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his son, William Arthur Duncan; and son-in-law, Greg Ledford.
Survivors include his wife, Marian Farmer Duncan, Commerce; son, Bobby Duncan (Dorothy), Commerce; daughters, Mary Jane Ledford, Ila, and Connie Swain (Mike Dorothy), Commerce; brother, Dwayne Duncan, Nicholson; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 7, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Knight officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Duncan (06-04-18)
