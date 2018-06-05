Frederick Sandrock III (06-02-18)

Frederick William Sandrock III, 76, entered into rest Saturday, June 2, 2018.
He was born May 25, 1942, in Graytown, Ohio, the son of Frederick and Violet (Fillmore) Sandrock. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Fred was a graduate of Ohio State University and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He retired from Gold Kist/Pilgrim's Pride (Georgia) as Hog Division Manager after 30 years of service. After retiring, he worked as a consultant, helping to develop the hog industry in Jamaica.
Fred enjoyed woodworking and gardening in his spare time. He was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Ga. for 40 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Melanie (Jim) Stoudenmire; sons, Jeffrey (Teresa) Sandrock and David (Jessica) Sandrock; grandchildren, Rachel (Kyle) Stoudenmire Bruce, Rebecca Stoudenmire, Cade, Cole, Callie, Henry and Cecil Sandrock; sisters, Connie (Stuart) Wilcox and Cindy (Robert) Young.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, Ohio 43449.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, 450 Rocky-Ridge Rd., Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449.
