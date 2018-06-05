Bolt named next JCCHS baseball coach

Jackson County didn’t go far, or take very long, to find its next head baseball coach.
Assistant coach Matt Bolt was promoted to the head-coaching position Tuesday as the school quickly filled the vacancy left by the departure of former coach Jonathan Gastley last week.
“I’m just really, really excited about him and the energy he brings and the professionalism,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. “He’s really somebody that we feel can help unite our community even more than it already is.”
Bolt, a 2008 Jackson County graduate, is already well-known within the Jackson County community, having played for the program in the 2000s and having served as an assistant coach since 2010.
Bolt coached under both Tommy Fountain and Gastley and was on staff under Fountain when the program reached the Elite Eight in 2015 and Final Four in 2016.
“He’s very familiar with the program and very familiar with the kids,” Hayes said.
Hayes said the school received “a lot” of resumes for the job despite it never being officially advertised. But he didn’t feel the search needed to go further following Bolt’s interview.
“We just didn’t feel we like needed to look very far for the right person – the person that truly cares about our kids, understands what we need and understands our vision as an athletic program as a whole,” Hayes said. “There’s no need to go out and try to create something that’s already right in front of you.”
