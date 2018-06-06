BOC approves variance for poultry house

Despite opposition from a nearby property owner, the Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a variance request from Jason Hensley to build a third poultry house on his property on Christmas Tree Road.
Hensley’s variance request was for setbacks for one poultry house. He already has two poultry houses on his property at this location.
Clarkesville attorney Spencer Carr, spoke on behalf of nearby property owner, Paul Assenmacher, who is opposed to the variance.
Carr said Hensley’s application for the variance was not filled out accurately and, based on the county’s guidelines for granting a variance, this was a reason to deny the request variance.
Carr also stated discrepancies in the application in regards to total amount of acreage owned by Hensley. Carr said the 2.81 acres Hensley’s house sits on should not be included in the approximately 15 acres he stated on his application he owned. Carr said Hensley bought lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 and lot 3 was subject to covenants and restrictions that it be used for residential only, prohibiting agricultural use. Carr also said there is no boundary survey or site plan attached to the application.
Hensley’s property is currently zoned ARR.
“If you approve the variance request, the entire new poultry house will be would of compliance with all county requirements,” Carr said.
After several questions to Carr about the variance requests, commissioner Sammy Reece made a motion to approve the request, Charles Turk seconded the motion and the vote in favor was unanimous.
For more news from the BOC, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
