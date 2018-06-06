To better handle code infractions in the City of Hoschton, the city council approved the adoption of a Chapter 5 municipal court. This will allow the city to appoint a judge and hold court for code infractions.
Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly expressed that she doesn’t want to take any citizens to court and that she’d rather have code violations solved outside of court.
See the full story in the June 6 issue of The Braselton News.
Hoschton O.K.s municipal court
