Braselton plans budget hearings

Wednesday, June 6. 2018
Braselton will host several hearings on proposed budgets in the upcoming weeks. Details include:
•Braselton Town Council — June 7 at 4 p.m. The FY2019 General Fund revenues are expected to total $5.74 million, up from $5.55 million in FY2018. Total expenses are estimated at $4.13 million, up from $3.92 million in FY2018.
•Braselton Downtown Development Authority — June 14 at 11 a.m. The DDA’s budget is expected to total $66,260, up just $10 from FY2018.
•Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority — June 12 at 4 p.m. The VBA budget is expected to total $585,500, up from $405,500 in FY2018.
•Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency — June 13 at 9 a.m. The URA’s budget is proposed at $140,100, down from $175,000.
All meetings will be held in the courtroom of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court (5040 Hwy. 53.)
Copies of the budgets are available at the Braselton Town Hall or by emailing jscott@braselton.net.
