Commerce industrial site being graded

It’s not quite official, but several large pieces of earthmoving equipment are busy taking out trees and moving dirt on a tract of property that is expected to become a warehouse in Commerce.
An announcement on the project is expected Monday.
County and city officials have confirmed the project would provide about 150 jobs and be about a $55 million investment.
Local taxes from the project could be about $877,000 yearly, according to a regional projection for the project.
Tree demolition and grading work started Monday on the project.
The distribution center would be about 1-million square feet.
The project is expected to take about 100 acres, most of that from the George H. Short estate.
