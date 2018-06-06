Commerce industrial site being graded

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, June 6. 2018
It’s not quite official, but several large pieces of earthmoving equipment are busy taking out trees and moving dirt on a tract of property that is expected to become a warehouse in Commerce.

An announcement on the project is expected Monday.

County and city officials have confirmed the project would provide about 150 jobs and be about a $55 million investment.

Local taxes from the project could be about $877,000 yearly, according to a regional projection for the project.

Tree demolition and grading work started Monday on the project.

The distribution center would be about 1-million square feet.

The project is expected to take about 100 acres, most of that from the George H. Short estate.

See the full story in the June 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

