Former B&G club site likely to be upgraded

Wednesday, June 6. 2018
The most likely work on the former Boys & Girls Club property in Commerce will be a refurbishing of what is there, city manager James Wascher said Friday.

Wascher presented two rough drawings to a small crowd that attended a community meeting Friday evening. It was the second meeting Wascher held at the new Boys & Girls Club.

About 20 people, but only half of them from the surrounding community, attended the meeting.

See the full story in the June 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
