Construction is set to start this month on the Plainview Rd. bridge over I-85. It will be closed to traffic during construction.
Closures of Plainview Rd. are scheduled to begin on June 11 and will last a maximum of 180 days. Detours will be marked.
(Other area road closures for bridge work will occur on Old Stagecoach Rd. and Neal Rd. Two additional bridges over I-85, Cedar Ridge Rd. and Brown Rd. in Franklin county, are also scheduled to be replaced in early 2019.)
This project will replace bridges that have been in service for over 55 years, and will “enhance safety by increasing lane width and adding shoulders to the travel lanes.”
This project was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC of Tucker, in the fall of 2017.
Plainview Rd. to close during bridge work
