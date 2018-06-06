Basketball: Nelson-Ododa makes U.S. national team U-18 roster

Recent Winder-Barrow High School graduate and now former Lady Bulldogg basketball standout Olivia Nelson-Ododa was named to the 2018 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team.
Nelson-Ododa, who made the national team in her age group for a second time, was one of 12 players picked out of 35 participants in a three-day trial at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs last month immediately following her high school graduation.
The team will compete Aug. 1-7 in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. A location had not been announced as of press time.
Nelson-Ododa, a 6-foot-4 post player, ranked No. 5 overall and No. 1 at her position nationally for the class of 2018, signed last fall with 11-time national champion Connecticut and will be joined on the U-18 team by her new UConn teammate and national player of the year Christyn Williams.
Nelson-Ododa capped a stellar career at Winder-Barrow last winter, averaging 19 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and two steals while helping lead the Lady Bulldoggs to a 24-5 record and an appearance in the GHSA Class AAAAAA quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual state champion Lovejoy in overtime. She was once again a first-team all-state selection, was named the MainStreet Newspapers All-Area Player of the Year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s All-Classifications Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American.
Nelson-Ododa is the all-time leader in points at Winder-Barrow and she was the main catalyst for a team that went 74-18 with two region titles, three quarterfinal appearances and a state runner-up finish over the last three seasons.
