TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson triple-jump star headed to Middle Tennessee State

On the final triple jump of her high school career, Akera Benton surpassed the 40-foot mark with a personal-best effort.
Now, she has four more years to jump even further.
Benton, who nearly won the Class AAAA triple jump state title this season (she lost on a tiebreaker), has signed a Division-I track and field scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).
Benton said she sought a school close to home — but not too close to home — with a reputable jumps program. She found that with MTSU, which is located about four hours away in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“Out of all the colleges I had visited I was hoping to experience the gut feeling — that ‘this is the one,’” Benton explained. “I found it at Middle Tennessee State. They also have an amazing jumps program and coaching staff. So, the main reasons for choosing to sign to Middle Tennessee would be the gut feeling and the legendary jumps program — the distance was a bonus.”
Benton chose MTSU among a multitude of offers, including those from Kennesaw State, Samford, South Alabama, Brenau, Wingate, Campbell University, East Tennessee State, Western Carolina, Tusculum, Carson-Newman, Western Kentucky and Alcorn State.
