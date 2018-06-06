BASEBALL: Ledford, Rodgers named all-state

Two Commerce players were recently named to Georgia Dugout Club Preview Magazine’s all-state team for Class A-Public. Charlie Ledford (pitcher) was a second-team selection, while Colby Rodgers (infield) was an honorable mention.
Ledford went 7-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 67.33 innings pitched. He hurled a 60-pitch complete game shutout in the Tigers’ state playoff win over Emmanuel County Institute.
Rodgers hit .391 with 35 runs scored and a .481 on-base percentage as the Tigers’ lead-off hitter. He finished 29 of 32 on stolen-base attempts.
