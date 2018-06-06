Hickox, Knight take top honors in Class AAAA

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, June 6. 2018
Jefferson is reaping the rewards of winning its first-ever baseball state championship.
Patrick Hickox was named the Class AAAA Player of the Year by Georgia Dugout Club Preview Magazine and Tommy Knight was named Class AAAA Coach of the Year after Jefferson secured the Class AAAA title recently by taking two of three from Cartersville in the state finals.
Hickox went 12-2 with a 1.17 ERA and picked up a win and a save during the championship series. Knight, in his 18th season with the program, guided the club to a 28-12 record with playoff victories over three-ranked teams en route to the state title.
Others recognized by the publication were Lane Watkins (third base), who was a first-team all-state selection for Class AAAA, and Zac Corbin (short stop) and Justin Cole (center field), who were second-team all-state selections for Class AAAA.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.