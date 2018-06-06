Hickox, Knight take top honors in Class AAAA

Jefferson is reaping the rewards of winning its first-ever baseball state championship.
Patrick Hickox was named the Class AAAA Player of the Year by Georgia Dugout Club Preview Magazine and Tommy Knight was named Class AAAA Coach of the Year after Jefferson secured the Class AAAA title recently by taking two of three from Cartersville in the state finals.
Hickox went 12-2 with a 1.17 ERA and picked up a win and a save during the championship series. Knight, in his 18th season with the program, guided the club to a 28-12 record with playoff victories over three-ranked teams en route to the state title.
Others recognized by the publication were Lane Watkins (third base), who was a first-team all-state selection for Class AAAA, and Zac Corbin (short stop) and Justin Cole (center field), who were second-team all-state selections for Class AAAA.
